STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara has shown that strike rate in Test cricket is absolute nonsense: Dinesh Karthik

Pujara, who did not get much runs in the home series against England, will be crucial to India's chances in the WTC final.

Published: 17th June 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has cited the example of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara to say that the constant talk over strike-rate in the longest format is "absolute nonsense".

Pujara did not make a lot of runs in Australia but the amount of time he batted played a big role in India's triumph Down Under earlier this year.

"I feel this strike rate is absolute nonsense. If you take the number of Test matches that have gotten over in four days it is about 80-82%. So, why bother about strike rate, let the guy play at whatever strike rate he wants to play, as long as he is able to win Test matches for India," said Karthik on Star Sports.

The former KKR captain will be commentating on the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.

Pujara, who did not get much runs in the home series against England, will be crucial to India's chances in the final beginning on Friday.

"We have played on some tough conditions (in the last series at home), you can't always put up numbers to justify how well a guy is playing. If you take that Sydney Test the number of blows that he just took.

"Pat Cummins (KKR teammate) was talking to me about that in IPL saying the difference between India drawing the Test match and losing it was one man, Cheteshwar Pujara. The amount of time that he batted, he was giving him body blows.

"If you had put any of the other Indian batsmen at that stage of the day, early on when there is probably a little bit of juice, they would have struggled. There was a good chance we would have capitulated on that game. For us to not cross that hurdle, to get to Brisbane unscathed, the reason was Pujara in a big way."

Karthik also spoke about the bond that Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson share.

"As cliched as it sounds, fire and ice is the best way to put it for both of them. This guy (Virat Kohli) breathes fire, that guy (Kane Williamson) is about as cool as it comes. You need 32 runs in one over, he is still smiling and making it look like it's too easy.

"Virat on the other hand, you know he is in your face, if you get it once wrong, he is going to give you the choicest of words when you go back once you get out.

"That's always been the experience that I have had and that is the beauty of playing with both of these guys. They love their cricket, but they play two different ways.

"They have had the rivalry for the longest time now, right from the under-19 days, but even now one of the cricketers Virat Kohli genuinely and mutually admires, I think they always put these four cricketers together - Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steven Smith, and Kane Williamson," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik Cheteshwar ​Pujara
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp