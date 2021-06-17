STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Mentoring T10 club in Dubai doesn't fall under conflict clause': Mohammad Azharuddin hits back at HCA

Ex-Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin has been removed from the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association president following complaints of alleged violation of rules.

Published: 17th June 2021 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Mohammad Azharuddin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after it emerged that the apex council of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has issued a showcause notice and suspended its own president, Mohammad Azharuddin, for alleged violation of its constitution, the former India captain has hit back saying a false narrative is being created to attack him.

A slew of allegations was levelled against Azharuddin in the notice, which was signed by HCA secretary R Vijayanand, vice-president K John Manoj, joint secretary Naresh Sharma, treasurer Surender Kumar Agarwal and councillor P Anuradha.

One of the charges is that Azharuddin is guilty of conflict of interest for mentoring a private cricket club in Dubai called Northern Warriors, which competes in the T10 tournament. Rejecting the accusation, the former India captain said that it has nothing to do with the conflict clause. 

"It (T10 tournament) is held outside India. The conflict of interest clause applies only in India. This is my livelihood. If I am mentoring, I am doing it for cricket only. I am not doing any other activity," Azharuddin told this daily.

The showcause notice also read that the former India cricketer didn't disclose his association with the Dubai club to either BCCI or HCA, thus falling under the purview of conflict clause. 

​However, Azharuddin said that he is not bound to inform anybody in this regard. "Is it written in the constitution that I have to inform everything that I do? It's different for players. It's an ICC approved tournament and BCCI comes under ICC. These people can say whatever they like."

The five members of the HCA apex council have been at loggerheads with its president for a long time now. It came out in open recently when these five members of the council projected Shivlal Yadav as HCA's representative for the BCCI's special general meeting held on May 29. However, the Indian cricket board intervened and allowed Azharuddin to attend the SGM.

Making it clear that these people have no option than to toe the line, the stylish batsman of the past said, "They have to work properly, work within the constitution, work within the rules and work for the betterment of cricket rather than for their personal gains."

He also claimed that all these people are under investigation and will soon be brought to book. "The investigation is already done. Now, the lower court has to hear the case as the High Court of Telangana has asked them to go to the lower court and face the trial and prove their innocence. After the investigation, they tried to evade the trial by saying that they do not fall under public servant category, but that doesn't mean they can do corruption."

The appointment of HCA's Ombudsman is also one of the reasons that led to the face-off between the two factions and Azharuddin claimed in a statement released on Thursday that these five members wanted to stall the process as they fear it may expose them. 

"After taking over as the president in September 2019, the constitutional mandate required that we fill Ethics & Compliance positions first — the Ombudsman & the Ethics officer. We have done that despite this group of five creating hurdles. Their intention to scuttle the appointment of the Ombudsman might be because of the lurking fear that their multiple clubs acquired through manipulation and fraud will be exposed and they may lose their valuable property, the cash cow that sucks the blood of cricketers from a 14-year-old boy to a 23-year-old youngster aspiring to realize their dreams," read the statement.

Azharuddin also said that the HCA is planning to hold a T20 tournament for all the clubs affiliated to it and waiting for permission from the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammad Azharuddin
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp