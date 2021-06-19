STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

CPL tweaks its schedule to avoid clash with remainder of IPL in UAE

The Indian Premier League was suspended mid-season last month after the coronavirus breached its bio-bubble and is scheduled to restart in the UAE from September 19.

Published: 19th June 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai

Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI seems to have ensured the participation of the Caribbean players in the remainder of the IPL as the organisers of the CPL have revised their schedule to avoid a clash of dates with the popular Indian T20 tournament.

The Indian Premier League was suspended mid-season last month after the coronavirus breached its bio-bubble and is scheduled to restart in the UAE from September 19.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will now be played in St Kitts and Nevis between August 26 and September 15, four days before the IPL's resumption.

The CPL was originally scheduled to start on August 28 and conclude on September 19.

The likes of big-hitting Chris Gayle, spinner Sunil Narine and all-rounder DJ Bravo among others are part of different IPL franchisees.

The development would please the BCCI, especially when participation of the Australian players in the IPL is under doubt.

"Both IPL and CPL are important to CWI, to our cricketers and to fans," Ricky Skerritt, the Cricket West Indies president said.

"CWI's role was to facilitate arrangements for a non-overlapping and smooth transition from one tournament to the next. Cricket administrators must collaborate if cricket is to survive the risks and costs of COVID-19."

Skerritt said they would also soon finalise the guidelines for the franchises to be part of the bio-secure bubble.

"Any bubble-related decisions are made by the local St Kitts health authorities and CPL medical advisors (same as CWI), in the context of the local Covid-19 situation," he said.

"Just four weeks ago, St Kitts recorded community spread for the first time. For over a year, all cases were imported, identified, quarantined, and recovered. The first local Covid-19 (related) death happened just two days ago," he said.

It may be noted that the owners of two the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings also own teams in the CPL - the Trinbago Knight Riders and the St Lucia Zouks respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI IPL Indian Premier League IPL 2021 Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp