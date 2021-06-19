STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Our playing XI was picked taking conditions out of equation: Fielding coach Sridhar rules out change

The first day's play being abandoned means that if required, four hours of play will be possible on the sixth day which is reserved for a result.

Published: 19th June 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Large screen announce that the play for the day has been abandoned on the first day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: India's fielding coach R Sridhar ruled out the possibility of a change in the playing XI after the opening day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand was washed out, insisting that the chosen players are capable of making conditions irrelevant.

The fickle English weather means that temperatures would go down and there would be overcast conditions and after a day of frustrating wait and no toss, a question was asked if India would still like to go in with three pacers and two specialist spinners.

"I was expecting this to be first question. The eleven that has been announced is eleven that takes conditions out of equation," Sridhar told the media after the opening day wash-out.

"I think its the eleven which can play and perform on any given surface and any given weather conditions. This eleven that has been put on park. If need be, a decision will be taken."

The first day's play being abandoned means that if required, four hours of play will be possible on the sixth day which is reserved for a result.

"It's trial and refinement with experience that ICC has got in organising matches and they know what it is about. And we all know how the English weather is," Srdhar said.

"I think they have been prudent and wise. As it is, if play starts on time, we are looking at four hours of play on the reserve day."

"That's going to make it a complete match and that's what the viewers and audience want, a complete game," the former Hyderabad left-arm spinner said.

On the players' front, Sridhar feels that Shubman Gill, irrespective of an underwhelming England series and below-par first phase of IPL, has looked in good nick.

"Shubman Gill is a million dollar cricketer. He is batting brilliantly now. I am not in a position to give you technical details as that will be an answer better given by (batting coach) Vikram (Rathour)," he said.

"I have given him throwdowns and seen him bat. He is looking in good nick and looking in excellent mindset. He is clear about his role and gameplan. He is an exciting prospect for India in long term and I just can't wait to watch him play," the fielding coach added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Sridhar World Test Championship World Test Championship final India vs New Zealand
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp