India vs New Zealand WTC Final: No rain predicted on Day 5, says Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik shared a screenshot of hourly weather prediction of Southampton and wrote 'no rain all day'.

Published: 22nd June 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: Continuing his trend of giving weather updates from the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, pundit Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday said 'proper English weather' awaits both India and New Zealand on Day 5 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Karthik shared a screenshot of hourly weather prediction of Southampton and wrote "no rain all day".

He captioned the post as: "Good morning. Reporting live from Southampton. Yours sincerely, Weatherman DK."

Rain had played spoilsport once again on Day Four of the ongoing WTC final between India and New Zealand and play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Monday.

"Update: Play on Day 4 abandoned due to rain. We thank our fans who turned up and kept the tempo high. See you again, tomorrow," BCCI tweeted.

Day 1 of the final was also abandoned due to rain while Day 2 saw early stumps being called due to bad light. A call on using the Reserve Day will be taken on the fifth afternoon.

Jamieson was New Zealand's hero on the third day as he claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in just eight Tests to help the Black Caps seize the initiative in the WTC final.

The 26-year-old Jamieson, who only made his Test debut against India in February 2020, secured the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli to prevent the skipper from adding to his overnight score of 44.

He also dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant (4) before taking the wickets of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in successive balls as India slumped to 217 all out from 92.1 overs.

In reply, openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54) put their side in the driving seat with a 70-run partnership before India hit back late to leave the Black Caps on 101 for two at the close of play on the third evening.

