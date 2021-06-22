STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Saw glimpse of Ravindra Jadeja in Devon Conway: Wellington coach Glenn Pocknall

Devon Conway hit 200 off 347 deliveries to become the first double-centurion to do so against England in the Test that concluded on June 6.

Published: 22nd June 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: New Zealand batsman Devon Conway's Wellington coach, Glenn Pocknall, fells his ward has an "amazing ability to take out all distraction that could affect his skills" when he is at the crease, and that initially he saw a glimpse of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the cricketer.

Born in Johannesburg but playing cricket for New Zealand, Conway smashed a double century in the first innings against England in the drawn opening Test at Lord's to etch his name in the history books by becoming only the sixth cricketer overall to score a double-ton on Test debut.

Conway, who is days short of 30th birthday, hit 200 off 347 deliveries to become the first double-centurion to do so against England in the Test that concluded on June 6.

Conway moved to New Zealand in 2017 and got a contract with Wellington for the 2018/19 season, emerging the highest run-getter in the Plunkett Shield the same year.

"He (Conway) has an amazing ability to just bat and take out any possible distractions that may be present and could affect his skills," Conway's Wellington coach, Glenn Pocknall, told timesofindia.com.

"He started with Wellington as a wicketkeeper-batsman as we saw an opportunity there for him. I saw a glimpse of (Ravindra) Jadeja in Conway. Originally, I said Jadeja but I'm not sure anymore.

"He has shown he can shift gears depending on the situation and what the conditions are. This is a great skill to have and shows that his mental application and ability to adapt are brilliant. He is now starting to have his own style and uniqueness as a player," felt Pocknall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Glenn Pocknall Wellington Devon ​Conway Ravindra Jadeja
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp