STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan's batting coach

The Pakistan team is due to start a tour of the UK from June 25 to July 20 for three ODIs and three T20Is.

Published: 22nd June 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Former captain Younis Khan on Tuesday stepped down as Pakistan's batting coach in a surprise decision which the cricket board said was agreed upon "reluctantly but amicably" even though no reasons were specified for it.

The Pakistan team is due to start a tour of the UK from June 25 to July 20 for three ODIs and three T20Is.

The team will next go to the West Indies from July 21 to August 24 to feature in five T20Is and two Tests.

"Pakistan men's national cricket team will travel to the United Kingdom without a batting coach, while the decision to appoint Younis Khan's replacement for the West Indies tour will be made in due course," a Pakistan Cricket Board statement said two days before the team's departure.

The announcement was followed by speculation that Younis himself had decided to quit the position as he was not happy with his role and wanted greater say in selection matters.

According to a source, he was not satisfied with the way the national team is being prepared for the future.

Younis was appointed last year in November on a two-year contract until the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said it was sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis.

"Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions," he added.

"...hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers."

Both PCB and Younis have agreed to not to make any further comment on the reasons for the former captain's departure, the Board statement said.

Younis, who remains Pakistan's top Test run-getter with over 10,000 runs, has had his fair share of problems with the cricket establishment.

In 2007, he refused to captain the Pakistan team in the Champions Trophy after he didn't get time to meet with the PCB Chairman.

In 2009, he resigned as captain after a revolt by some players against his leadership style.

At the fag end of his career, he even returned a cash award given to him by the PCB as he was not happy with the treatment meted out to him by the authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Younis Khan Pakistan Batting Coach
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp