CPL tweak its schedule to avoid clash with IPL, confirms Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt

The CPL, which was originally scheduled to commence on August 28, will now be played in St Kitts and Nevis between August 26 and September 15.

Published: 23rd June 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt (Photo | Cricket West Indies Twitter)

By ANI

SAINT JOHN'S: President of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt, has confirmed that CWI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are engaged in talks for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The CPL, which was originally scheduled to commence on August 28, will now be played in St Kitts and Nevis between August 26 and September 15.

"Both IPL and CPL are important to CWI, to our cricketers, and to fans. CWI's role was to facilitate arrangements for a non-overlapping and smooth transition from one tournament to the next. Cricket administrators must collaborate if cricket is to survive the risks and costs of Covid-19, " Skerritt noted in an official release by CWI.

All 33 matches of the 2021 Hero CPL will be played at Warner Park with a cap of 50 per cent capacity for vaccinated spectators.

Meanwhile, IPL franchises are also confident that the BCCI will engage in positive discussions with all the foreign boards and make players available for the remaining games.

