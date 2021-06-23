STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand: Sanjay Manjrekar puts Shubman Gill's failure in WTC final on flawed footwork

Shubman Gill was caught by BJ Watling for 28 in the first innings, while in the second innings he was out leg-before to Tim Southee for 8.

Published: 23rd June 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Shubman Gill

Indian batsman Shubman Gill (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SOUTHAMPTON: Former India cricketer-turned-commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar, criticised Shubman Gill's footwork and blamed it for the young opener's failure in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand here.

Gill was caught by wicket-keeper BJ Watling for 28 in the first innings, while in the second innings he was out leg-before to Tim Southee for 8.

"He (Gill) will have to work on his footwork. It is something that is very obvious for everyone to see. He is getting out to the ball that is leaving and the ball that's coming back in. It's a problem, and like I mentioned in the first innings, it's always the front foot," said Manjrekar on espncricinfo.com.

"Right through this Test match, not once have I seen him (Gill) go back, so he is really focused on making sure he doesn't get out to the ball that is pitched up. There was a lot of talk about his front pad not going far enough and getting caught on the crease in Australia. So, he is working excessively on that and (on Tuesday) again he got caught up in making sure that the front pad is across. He left some balls beautifully but then the ball coming back in really surprised him," added Manjrekar.

Manjrekar felt that not just Gill but stalwarts such as Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli too were getting into the habit of going in with a "dogmatic approach".

"It's the kind of footwork that you see from batters when you are playing in say Australia on a pitch like Adelaide where the ball really starts shooting along the ground, keeps really low with the cracks and then all batters come with the pre-conceived notion that, come what may, you are going to get on to the front foot.

"So, then, it is understandable for all batters to come with this sort of a dogmatic approach, to get onto the front foot. But you see with (Cheteshwar) Pujara, you're seeing that with GillVirat Kohli plays that as well; you know that's his basic game. I'm a little sceptical whether that is the right way to go aboutto be on the front foot all the time," said Manjrekar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Manjrekar Shubman Gill India vs New Zealand WTC Final WTC WTC Final World Test Championship World Test Championship Final WTC Final 2021 World Test Championship Final 2021
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp