STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand WTC Final: I never regret missing out on five-wicket hauls, says Mohammed Shami

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was happy that he was able to deliver for the team at the right moment.

Published: 23rd June 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Shami (R) celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

India's Mohammed Shami (R) celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami never regrets missing out on a five-wicket haul as he threw some light on what India's plan might be on the final day of the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand here at Ageas Bowl.

"I never regret missing out on five-wicket hauls or other such achievements. Such thoughts don't cross our minds. I love playing for my country and that is it," Shami, India's man of the day with four wickets, said in a post-match conference.

Talking about strategy in the potential fourth innings of the match against Kiwis, Shami believes that India needs runs on the board and a plan to execute it. "I can't say how much we can dismiss them for in the fourth innings of the match. We need time and a plan, which we will obviously work out. We will need runs on the board and backup."

Shami was also pleased with his efforts that helped India make a comeback in the match. "Obviously as you play the Test match, you can't stick to one plan for five days. You need to be flexible and set up lines as per the track. We needed to bowl those tight lines which benefits the team in order to restrict New Zealand to as less as possible. So the pressure created momentum and we got wickets in clutches."

The veteran speedster was also happy that he was able to deliver for the team at the right moment.

"Whenever the team has needed me, I have given my 100 percent. I always try to attack, go for the wickets. Once the captain guides me on where to bowl, I focus on doing that, trying to maintain the kind of line and length expected from me."

Earlier, New Zealand were bundled out for 249 in the first innings on Tuesday. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma provided India a momentum before Ravichandran Ashwin removed Neil Wagner at the cusp of the tea as the Kiwis extended their lead before being bowled out for 249. India were on top after the first session on Tuesday but New Zealand fought back to take a crucial first-innings lead.

In the last session of Day 5, Rohit Sharma got India off the mark as he played with soft hands for three runs. It was a slow start for India as the side scored 24 in the 10 overs. Tim Southee provided New Zealand with the breakthrough as he trapped Shubman Gill in front of the stumps for 8. Gill became Southee's 600th international wicket. Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara then stitched a 27-run stand before Southee again struck dismissing the Indian opener.

India has currently taken a lead of 32 with Kohli and Pujara unbeaten at 8 and 12 respectively. The duo will start the proceedings on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs New Zealand WTC WTC Final WTC Final 2021 India vs New Zealand WTC Final World Test Championship World Test Championship Final World Test Championship Final 2021
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp