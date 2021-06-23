STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WTC Final: India has two of their best in the crease at the moment, feels Tim Southee before Day 6

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are currently unbeaten at 8 and 12 respectively as India took a narrow lead of 32 in the last session of day five.

Published: 23rd June 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) celebrates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma (L) during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England.

New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) celebrates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma (L) during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand quick Tim Southee is very excited to go into day six of the World Test Championship Final against India here at Ageas Bowl as all three results are still possible in this summit clash of the longest format.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are currently unbeaten at 8 and 12 respectively as India took a narrow lead of 32 in the last session of day five. The duo will start the proceedings on Wednesday.

Southee said the Blackcaps need to reassess the situation before going into the final day as India has two of the best from their batting lineup on the crease currently.

"We'll reassess in the morning and come up with our plan that's best suited for tomorrow. But we know we've got a tough day ahead of us. Like I said, it's exciting to have all three results still possible. It's a quality Indian batting lineup with two of their best in the crease at the moment. We're going to have to be on top of our game tomorrow and to come, and I think that first hour or two hours is going to be crucial to how each side sets up the day," he said in a press conference after the Day 5.

Southee who was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers took 2/17 from his nine overs in the last session of the day. And the impressive Jamieson was again metronomic with the ball, conceding just 15 runs off his ten overs, picking up four maidens in the process.

"Yeah, you always probably want more than what you got, but it was nice to get those two tonight, but it's shaping up for an intriguing day tomorrow."

"Yeah, it would have been nice to -- you always want more, but yeah, to have two of their more attacking players, as well, it's nice to see the back of them," pointed Tim who took the precious scalps of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

With those important two wickets, veteran bowler also became the second New Zealand bowler to take 600 international wickets after Daniel Vettori.

"Yeah, I guess anytime you have milestones like that, it's always nice. You play for long enough and then you sort of tick off a few milestones along the way. Yeah, I guess it is a nice achievement. When I first started I certainly didn't think I would be sitting here after taking 600, so yeah, I guess it is nice, but hopefully, there's still plenty more to come tomorrow and in the coming years," Tim said.

Earlier in the day, Williamson (49) and Tim Southee (30) steered New Zealand into a crucial first innings lead. Southee crunched 20 runs, all in boundaries, to help his side to a lead of 32 after skipper Williamson returned to the pavilion by Ishant Sharma.

Southee's two maximums took his career tally to 75 sixes in Test cricket, 15th in the all-time standings, and just three behind legendary boundary-hitter MS Dhoni from 33 fewer innings.

"Yeah, I guess first initially I was trying to hang around with Kane and trying to sort of scrap for every run, but then when us bowlers got together it was probably about just getting as many as we can, and I think we did well, like I said, the position we were in to eke out a little bit of a lead. Again, we probably want move. We would have like to have a bit more of a lead, but to have that little buffer was nice, as well." 

