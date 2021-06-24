STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deserved winners after the longest wait for a world title: India coach Ravi Shastri congratulates New Zealand

Ravi Shastri had advocated having a best-of-three contest to decide the winner of the WTC prior to departing for the UK.

Published: 24th June 2021 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes New Zealand played well to win the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

A sensational performance by New Zealand's seamers and a composed run-chase by skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor ensured the Black Caps made history by beating India to win the WTC final on Wednesday.

Shastri also termed New Zealand the "deserving" winners of the summit clash and said big things don't come easy as the Kiwis clinched the second major international trophy, following their ICC Knock Out Trophy win back in 2000.

"Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect," Shastri tweeted.

After the defeat, Kohli said that he is not in favour of deciding the best Test team on the basis of a single match and added that the finals of the WTC should be a 'best-of-three' contest.

Even Shastri had advocated having a best-of-three contest to decide the winner of the WTC prior to departing for the UK.

Kohli had during the post-match virtual press conference said: "Well, look, firstly, I'm not in absolute agreement of deciding the best Test side in the world over the course of one game, to be very honest. If it is a Test series, it has to be a test of character over three Tests, which team has the ability to come back into the series or totally blow away the other team. It can't just be a pressure applied over two days of good cricket and then you suddenly are not a good Test side anymore. I don't believe in that."

After the rain had wiped out two of the first five days of this Test match, the ICC implemented the use of its Reserve Day to increase the chances of a result, with 98 overs due to be bowled on Day Six.

New Zealand entered the Reserve Day of the final eyeing victory and their bowlers delivered in style to skittle India out for 170 before Williamson and Taylor steered a successful chase of 139 to secure a memorable eight-wicket win.

