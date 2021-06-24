Finals are one-off games: Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan disagrees with Virat Kohli's suggestion

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has quashed off the idea floated by India captain Virat Kohli of having a best-of-three final to decide the winner of the World Test Championship (WTC).

A brilliant performance by New Zealand's seamers and a composed run-chase by skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor ensured the Kiwis made history by beating India to win the inaugural WTC.

After the defeat, Kohli said that he is not in favour of deciding the best Test team on the basis of a single match and added that the finals of the WTC should be a 'best-of-three' contest.

However, Vaughan said the finals are one-off games and teams have to deliver to clinch the trophy.

"Where in the schedule would it fit in ?? Are the IPL going to reduce the year of the final tournament by 2 weeks so it could fit in ? Doubt it ..: Finals are one off games where teams/individuals know they have to deliver ... that's what makes them so great," Vaughan tweeted.

Kohli had during the post-match virtual press conference said: "Well, look, firstly, I'm not in absolute agreement of deciding the best Test side in the world over the course of one game, to be very honest. If it is a Test series, it has to be a test of character over three Tests, which team has the ability to come back into the series or totally blow away the other team. It can't just be a pressure applied over two days of good cricket and then you suddenly are not a good Test side anymore. I don't believe in that."

New Zealand entered the Reserve Day of the final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton eyeing victory and their bowlers delivered in style to skittle India out for 170 before Williamson and Taylor steered a successful chase of 139 to secure a memorable eight-wicket win.