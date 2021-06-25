STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We have been working for this for last two years: Tim Southee on WTC triumph 

New Zealand defeated world number one India by eight wickets in the final here on Wednesday.

Published: 25th June 2021 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) celebrates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma (L) during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England.

New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) celebrates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma (L) during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee says the World Test Championship triumph over the mighty Indian team will take at least a couple of weeks to sink in.

New Zealand defeated world number one India by eight wickets in the final here on Wednesday.

For Southee, it wasn't just about 15 players in the current squad.

"It is amazing to be part of this team. We have been working for this (WTC final win) for the last two years. Not only the 15 players but others probably in the last 5-6 years (have contributed) to get us to where we are now.

"It is very special. We had come very close to a few tournaments. It is yet to sink in and may take a couple of weeks."

Southee believes that the crucial wickets of India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara on the final day had set up his side's triumph.

India lost Kohli (13 off 29 balls) and Pujara (15 off 80 balls) to a sensational Kyle Jamieson inside the first eight overs of the day before being all out for 170, giving the Black Caps just 139 runs to win the WTC title.

"We knew it was going to be tough on the final day, three results were possible then and the first hour to be crucial.

But picking up the two wickets in that period was crucial in the end," Southee said in a video interview released by New Zealand Cricket.

"I have never experienced 139 runs taking so long (to chase down) and there was a lot of nervous energy in the change room.

" Captain Kane Williamson (52 not out) and Ross Taylor (47 not out) took New Zealand home with a 96-run unbroken stand for the third wicket.

"We had two experienced guys among us who are synonymous with this team not only in the last two years but also probably in the last 7-8 years. To have them, it was very calming for the guys in the change room," said Southee who took five wickets in the match.

Opener Tom Latham said it has been "a massive ride" in the last two years.

"For me, to be involved in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup, to come so close and then come across the line here in a completely different format, a new format that hasn't been contested before is great.

"From our point of view to win a Test championship final was probably the biggest occasion. We played some really good cricket leading up to it."

On wicketkeeper BJ Watling, who announced his retirement during the WTC final, Southee said, "He is a champion bloke and he has given his best throughout his career. He deserved to finish like this."

"He's been the heart and soul of this group, he's often been the guy who goes unnoticed, he just goes about his business without any fuss.

"He's been the guy in the crisis for us, we are going to miss him," Latham added on Watling who has played in 75 Tests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Tim Southee World Test Championship WTC WTC final
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp