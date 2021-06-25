STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WTC champions New Zealand head home after great night of celebrations 

They even gave the mace a nickname -- Michael Mason, incidentally a former pacer who represented the country in just one Test.

Published: 25th June 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the World Test Championship final cricket match against India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

New Zealand players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the World Test Championship final cricket match against India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: They pushed themselves hard to win the title and it was only fair that the newly-crowned world Test champions New Zealand pushed the "boat out a little bit" more while celebrating their momentous triumph before heading back home.

Crowned the world Test champions after a two-year grind, the New Zealand players let their hair down as they celebrated the emphatic eight-wicket win over India.

They even gave the mace a nickname -- Michael Mason, incidentally a former pacer who represented the country in just one Test.

Mason, now 46, played just one Test in 2004 and featured in 26 ODIs and three T20Is between 2003 and 2010.

He was a workhorse who came from a non--traditional cricketing region of the country.

"We had a great night. The guys were obviously pretty chuffed after a fantastic game of cricket...you combine such a special moment after two years of hard work ...it was fitting to push the boat out a little bit," captain Kane Williamson was quoted as saying by 'stuff.co.nz'.

Asked about his health the morning after the celebratory night, the likeable captain said, "My version of that might not be the same as some others. I feel OK."

Till when did it go on? Williamson was uncertain.

"I don't think I was the last man standing, so I'm maybe not the person to ask," said Williamson who was at the crease for more than seven hours altogether in the final, scoring 49 and 52 not out against India's quality bowling attack in difficult conditions.

Senior fast bowler Trent Boult said Neil Wagner hasn't allowed the mace out of his sight.

"Waggy (Neil Wagner) probably hasn't let the mace go since last night," Boult said.

"The boys are ecstatic. There's been a mixture of emotion and jubilation. Once we get home and through quarantine, we'll hopefully continue the celebrations."

Boult's bowling partner, Tim Southee, had the mace as they boarded the plane home.

"Last night was brilliant. To get the job done after it went down to the wire on day six was very special. There was some emotion for the boys in the camp.

There was a fair bit of frustration with the (bad) weather around," said Southee.

"It's been hard to gauge the reaction from back home because we're so far away, but I'm sure there is a lot of emotion and a lot of pride.

"The messages have been flying through. We can't wait to get home and celebrate with everyone."

Jimmy Neesham, who plays for the Black Caps in ODIs and Twenty20 cricket, tweeted his concern about drinking out of the mace.

"I only really have one problem with the World Test Championship and that's how the hell are you meant to drink out of a mace," he said.

Williamson though will not witness the reception of the players at home and the subsequent celebrations as he will stay back in the UK to play in The Hundred with Birmingham Phoenix, scheduled to start on July 21.

Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme will also remain in England to play the Twenty20 Blast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Michael Mason Kane Williamson WTC final WTC
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp