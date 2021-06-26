STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSL 2022 will be staged in Pakistan and in front of our people: PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani congratulated the event staff, six franchises and all PSL commercial partners, on the successful completion of the tournament.

Published: 26th June 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Saturday congratulated the event staff, six franchises and all Pakistan Super League (PSL) commercial partners, on the successful completion of the tournament, whilst adding that the event felt incomplete without the fans.

The 14 Karachi-leg matches in February/March earlier this year at the National Stadium were held in front of crowds, but the remaining 20 matches in Abu Dhabi were staged in front of an empty Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium as per the UAE government instructions and policies around sports events during these Covid-19 times.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in an official release said: "I assure the passionate Pakistan cricket supporters that the next edition of the Pakistan Super League in 2022 will be staged in Pakistan and in front of our people. Planning for next year's event will start as early as July and by the final quarter of the year, I am hopeful that we may be able to share complete details with our fans so that they can start planning to attend the gathering of some of the most accomplished cricketers at one of the most followed cricket league tournaments."

"Nonetheless, I am delighted that despite being unable to attend the matches in Abu Dhabi, the fans and supporters continued to wholeheartedly back, encourage and appreciate the event, players and their favourite teams, which resulted in increased eyeballs and impressive digital numbers. The PCB has always valued its fans and supporters and understands their contribution to the growth of the sport," he added.

Further talking about the international season, Mani said: "Taking into consideration that we as a nation have collectively and successfully managed the Covid-19 pandemic, I remain confident and optimistic that all our cricket in the 2021-22 season in which New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia will also visit Pakistan, will be played in front of our fans."

