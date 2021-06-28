STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Hoping to play more three-match Test series rather than two-match ones: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee

Tim Southee said he hopes that his side plays more three-match Test series as compared to two-match Test series.

Published: 28th June 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee (Photo | AP)

By ANI

AUCKLAND: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Monday said he hopes that his side plays more three-match Test series as compared to two-match Test series.

Last week, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand defeated India in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) to grab the Test mace. The Kiwis are also currently the number one ranked Test side in the world.

"I guess one of our strengths as a side is that we sort of just concentrate on what's put in front of us, and what we try and achieve as a group, but I guess playing more Test cricket as a whole would be nice. We don't play that many three-match series, so I guess just being able to play more Test matches and hopefully more three-match series rather than two-match series," ESPNcricinfo quoted Southee as saying.

"But yeah, I think it's tough with future tours programme already being in place up to now, but just being able to perform at this level for a number of years and being a consistent side, I guess we have that right to play more Test cricket," he added.

New Zealand has played 18 bilateral Test series over the last five years. Of those, just four have been three-match series, and the rest have been two-match Test series. New Zealand's WTC final opponent India also played 18 series but 12 of them have included at least three Tests.

"As players, Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game, and you always want to play more. It's something that we haven't played a lot of, three-match-series, so to be able to test yourself over three matches rather than just two matches -- it's obviously a lot more taxing, it's a tougher battle to get yourself up and go again over three matches, but that's the beauty of it, and it's part and parcel of it. It's tough cricket, and you want to play as much as you possibly can," said Southee.

"I feel as fit as I ever have, so I'd love to play this game for as long as I possibly can. It's an absolute privilege and an absolute honour to represent your country, and do what we do, so I personally would love to do it for as long as possible," he added.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor played unbeaten knocks off 52 and 47 respectively as New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets to clinch the inaugural edition of the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tim Southee New Zealand New Zealand cricket
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp