Need to give our seamers a little bit of time, they will come back strongly: India pacer Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami rallied behind the seam attack, saying they are all quality bowlers and it is just about sticking with them and showing patience.

Published: 29th June 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 07:58 PM

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TAUNTON: Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Tuesday rallied behind the seam attack, saying they are all quality bowlers and it is just about sticking with them and showing patience.

India suffered an eight-wicket loss in the first ODI of the three-match series. Both the teams will now lock horns in the second ODI on Wednesday here at Taunton.

"Both of our medium pacers like Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar and we have another two pacers in the side, all of them are good cricketers. Shikha is coming back from a break, she was not there in our last series. Pooja is playing after a long time, they need a little bit of time, they will do well. They have already proved that they are quality bowlers, they have single-handedly won the matches for India. You just need to give them a little bit of time, they will come back strongly. I have full confidence in them," said Jhulan while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Further talking about the bowling attack, Jhulan said: "Honestly speaking, we need to come back as a bowling group strongly. Whatever score is there on the board, we need to come back as a unit. As an individual, you cannot achieve big milestones. You have to come out together as a bowling unit. We have discussed a lot of things, hopefully, we sort it out and we come back strongly."

"You have to believe in these bowlers, they are your best bowlers, they have the ability. They have done well in the past, they are coming back after a long haul, we will come back strongly as a bowling unit," she added.

After the defeat in the first ODI, skipper Mithali Raj had said the seam attack needs to rise to the occasion and they need to deliver better performances.

"Clearly, our seam bowling. That puts a lot of pressure if you don't get those wickets. When the spinners come in, a lot of pressure is on them to get wickets and even control runs. It is not that they have never done it before, but then, they cannot do it time and again. Somewhere, I think, we also need to groom our fast-bowling department," Mithali had said during the post-match virtual press conference.

"Other than Jhulan Goswami, the others who are there in the team, when they get an opportunity, they should be able to step up because these conditions do assist seamers, so they should be able to use these conditions to bowl well," she had added.

