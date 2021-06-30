STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MS Dhoni is always there to guide youngsters: Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

MS Dhoni is the only skipper to win three ICC trophies -- Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni

By ANI

COLOMBO: On the occasion of World Social Media Day, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Wednesday recalled one of his social media posts, where he had posted an image with former skipper MS Dhoni.

Bhuvneshwar had posted an image with Dhoni on August 16, 2020, just one day after the former India skipper announced his retirement from international cricket.

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of BCCI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar explained why Dhoni will always be special to him and why he wrote such a heartfelt post for Dhoni.

"This image I posted when Mahi Bhai retired from international cricket. Everyone knows what sort of player he was, but the kind of human being he is, that is why I posted something for him. If you speak to anybody about Dhoni, they will all tell you about how helpful he is. He always gives guidance to all the youngsters," said Bhuvneshwar in the video.

Dhoni is the only skipper to win three ICC trophies -- Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup.

The former India skipper bid adieu to international cricket on August 15 last year. He still plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar will next be in action in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka and India will square off in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning July 13. While Bhuvneshwar has been named vice-captain, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team which will be coached by former India skipper Rahul Dravid.

