Ready to bat at any position for Pakistan, says Sohaib Maqsood

Published: 30th June 2021 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DERBYSHIRE: Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood on Wednesday said he is ready to bat at any position for his team.

The Pakistan team is practicing in Derbyshire to get ready for the three ODIs and three T20I series against England starting from July 8 in Cardiff.

Sohaib has been recalled in the national team after a dream run of form in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). He scored 428 at 47.56 from 12 matches in the tournament and was declared the player of the tournament, player of the final, and best batsman of the tournament. He helped his side clinch the PSL title for the first time.

"I have played at number three in Abu Dhabi-leg of PSL 6, but in the same event, I batted at number five as well. If you look into my domestic career, I have scored a lot of runs at different batting positions, so I am available to bat at any position for my team. When you play for your country you have to think like a countryman," Masood said in an official release issued by PCB.

On staging a comeback in the national team after five years, Sohaib said: "I have no pressure. I know the world will not stop spinning if I lose from here. So I will opt for a fearless approach. I am clear in my mind. I have nothing to lose."

Sohaib is committed not to make mistakes again and said: "I had an issue with my shot selection earlier but I have tried to overcome my mistakes as much as I can."

When asked to comment on playing for the first time in England, the right-handed batsman responded, "Yes I am playing for the first time in England, but the national side has been touring England for quite a while in the last few years so I believe the conditions shouldn't be that difficult for us. English conditions are always good for white-ball cricket. Though England is World Champions, we will play good cricket."

