STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Another winning chase: Shaheen Afridi, Wiese lead Lahore to victory

Afridi returned figures of 3-27, with his bowling reaching speeds of 94 mph (around 150 kph) on Sunday.

Published: 01st March 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets against Karachi Kings. (Photo | Twitter/@PSL)Sh

By PTI

KARACHI: Shaheen Afridi's ferocious pace and David Wiese's late charge spurred Lahore Qalandars to a six-wicket win over defending champion Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

Afridi returned figures of 3-27, with his bowling reaching speeds of 94 mph (around 150 kph) on Sunday.

That helped to restrict Karachi to 186-9 despite half centuries by Sharjeel Khan (64) and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (57).

Wiese's blistering 31 not out off nine balls carried Lahore to 189-4 in 19.2 overs in reply as the tall South African clubbed two successive sixes against Australian fast bowler Daniel Christian to finish off the game.

Karachi had a sniff of victory when Lahore required 30 off the last two overs.

But Mohammad Amir's 19th over went for 20 with Wiese getting two fortunate edges to the boundary and then lofting the fast bowler over long off for a six.

"To be honest, I always felt we were in with a shout in that situation," Wiese said.

"Sometimes you smash it straight to the fielder, so those little nicks count. We've seen towards the back end it's difficult to defend here with one short boundary."

Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant 83 off 54 balls and Ben Dunk remained unbeaten on 57 after Lahore had slipped to 0-2 in the first over and then also lost key batsman Mohammad Hafeez for 15 inside the batting powerplay.

Both left-handers shared a 119-run stand before Zaman holed out in the deep in the 18th over.

But Wiese's late onslaught carried the team home.

Afridi could have picked up five wickets but Lahore skipper Sohail Akhtar, who won the toss and didn't hesitate to field, dropped a sitter from Khan in the first over.

Babar Azam (5) was clean bowled by Afridi in his second over but only after Zaman failed to hold onto a sharp chance offered by Pakistan's premier batsman, who went to cut Afridi's short-of-length delivery.

Afridi pegged back Karachi's hopes of going closer to 200 runs when he clean bowled Waqas Maqsood and Amir off vicious yorkers in the last over.

"They shouldn't have chased it down, but credit goes to Fakhar and David Wiese how they played," said Karachi captain Imad Wasim, who surprisingly did not bowl.

"At the end, we should have scored 40 or 50 off the last four overs but we couldn't because of some bad shots and runouts."

It was the 11th straight successful chase in this season's PSL with no team yet to defend the total after being put into bat by the opposition.

The win pushed Lahore to the top of the points table alongside Peshawar Zalmi with both teams on six points after four games.

Karachi has four points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaheen Afridi David Wiese Pakistan Super league Lahore qalandar Karachi Kings
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp