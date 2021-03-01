STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Break for 8 India players to rejuvenate before IPL

With the squad for the T20s against England also in, barring Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, the other eight will all get a decent break before they join their respective franchises.

Published: 01st March 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Out of the 10 India players living under bio-secure bubbles since the beginning of IPL with a five-day gap in between, the hosts have managed to give a much-needed break to eight of them. With the squad for the T20s against England also in, barring Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, the other eight will all get a decent break before they join their respective franchises.

On Saturday, India released pacer Jasprit Bumrah after he handed a personal request. It is understood that even before the selectors picked the squad for the T20Is, players were given the option to rest, keeping in mind the unique challenges of living under a bio-bubble without access to the outside world (it is understood that none of them even considered the option).

In fact, all members of the squad were made aware of the significant mental health risks while living in a bio bubble. But the workload management in place meant India rested the likes of Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj from the T20I squad. It’s also likely that big names like Rohit Sharma, Pant and Washington could be rested for the three ODIs, slated to be held in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28. 

With their hands tied with regards to IPL, they are already planning with regards to the future. Apart from a possible World Test Championship final, there is a tour of England (five Tests included) and the T20 World Cup before a South Africa series away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah IPL India vs England Indian cricket team
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp