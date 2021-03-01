Break for 8 India players to rejuvenate before IPL

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Out of the 10 India players living under bio-secure bubbles since the beginning of IPL with a five-day gap in between, the hosts have managed to give a much-needed break to eight of them. With the squad for the T20s against England also in, barring Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, the other eight will all get a decent break before they join their respective franchises.

On Saturday, India released pacer Jasprit Bumrah after he handed a personal request. It is understood that even before the selectors picked the squad for the T20Is, players were given the option to rest, keeping in mind the unique challenges of living under a bio-bubble without access to the outside world (it is understood that none of them even considered the option).

In fact, all members of the squad were made aware of the significant mental health risks while living in a bio bubble. But the workload management in place meant India rested the likes of Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj from the T20I squad. It’s also likely that big names like Rohit Sharma, Pant and Washington could be rested for the three ODIs, slated to be held in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

With their hands tied with regards to IPL, they are already planning with regards to the future. Apart from a possible World Test Championship final, there is a tour of England (five Tests included) and the T20 World Cup before a South Africa series away.