Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi thanks fans for birthday wishes, creates more confusion about his 'age'

Shahid Afridi is celebrating his birthday today and he took to Twitter to thank the fans for sending their wishes.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is celebrating his birthday today and he took to Twitter to thank the fans for sending their wishes.

However, a simple tweet by Afridi has ended up creating more confusion about his age which has always been a huge point of debate in the cricketing world.

"Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes -- 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match-winning performances for all MS fans," tweeted Afridi on Monday.

As per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Afridi was born on March 1, 1980, which makes his age 41.

This is not the first time that Afridi has been talking about his age. Back in 2019, Afridi had revealed that he was not 16 but he was 19 when he made his debut way back in 1998.

As per the record books, Afridi had smashed the fastest-hundred in international cricket against Sri Lanka when he was just 16 years old.

"I was just nineteen, and not sixteen like they claim. I was born in 1975. So yes, the authorities stated my age incorrectly," Afridi had written in his autobiography titled 'Game Changer.'

Now if Afridi's claim of being born in 1975 stands correct, then that makes his age 46, so saying that he is 44 only adds to the confusion.

Afridi had retired from international cricket in 2017. He bid adieu to the longest format of the game in 2010 and he retired from ODIs in 2015.

The former Pakistan skipper was part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2009. The tournament was played in the UK and Pakistan had defeated Sri Lanka in the final.

Afridi was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his performance throughout the T20 World Cup.

