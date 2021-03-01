India vs England: Different test, similar pitch likely

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: All that India need from the fourth Test against England is a draw to make it to the final of the World Test Championship. While the safer option for them would be to roll out a flat deck for the game starting on Thursday, the hosts are not ready to take any backward step. The strip for that match is also expected to be a turner.

The two-day finish in the previous match has put the venue in focus. In case the next one too ends in a similar fashion, the stadium could face censure from the International Cricket Council (ICC) if the match referee Javagal Srinath gives it a poor rating. Usually, the ICC sanctions venues if the pitches are ‘dangerous’ and it’s not based on low-scoring games.

However, it is understood that the controversy surrounding the short duration of the third Test will not have a bearing on the nature of the surface that the hosts will be using for the fourth Test. The indications are that the pitch at Ahmedabad is likely to behave in a similar manner to the one that was used last week. Although the third Test ended in two days with puffs of dust around the full-length area, it did not break up. So, the bounce was consistent throughout. In that sense, it was different to the second Test at Chennai, where there was variable bounce.

On Sunday, the pitch had a greenish look. Although England got a close look at it, they expect the grass to go away. “I think we know what we are going to get in the last Test in terms of surface. They are pushing their conditions to the extremities and we know it is going to spin from ball number one, it is about finding a way to play well in those conditions,” England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes said.

As far as preparation for the pitch goes, ground staff are watering select areas, which will ensure the pitch doesn’t break up. But at the same time, there will be dry spots for the spinners to work on those areas. So England will also be in the game, provided they play the right combination. At the same time, it could also backfire on India. If they suffer a similar batting collapse to the one they suffered in the first innings in Ahmedabad, the visitors could have a chance.

With a place in the final up for grabs, one expected the hosts to play on a batting-friendly surface. But again, one of the characteristics that has made this Indian side enjoyable to watch is they don’t have the habit of shutting shop, unless they are forced by external means like at Sydney. “We always play with an intention to win the match and that is what we often discuss as a group. There is going to be no change in that and we would like to win the game.

You will never go into a match looking for a draw or a safer option. We would like to win the game, so we have to plan and practice accordingly,” India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said. As far as the combinations goes, with Jasprit Bumrah rested, India are yet to decide their pace combination as to who gets to partner Ishant Sharma. Umesh Yadav is a strong contender to start as his pace can be useful on this deck where there is good carry.