STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mark Coles becomes Scotland's first-ever full-time women's coach

Scotland Cricket has appointed Mark Coles as the first full-time head coach of the national women's team.

Published: 01st March 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Stumps

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

EDINBURGH: Scotland Cricket has appointed Mark Coles as the first full-time head coach of the national women's team. The New Zealander, who succeeds Steve Knox, will arrive with an impressive pedigree which includes two years at the helm in Pakistan.

"I'm extremely excited," Coles was quoted as saying by Scotland Cricket's official website. "I'm very humbled and privileged to be given this opportunity.

"I'll obviously be doing a lot of listening and observing for the first little while to get an understanding of what's required and the expectations of the players, and then [we'll look to] build something around that. I'm just looking forward to getting to Scotland and getting stuck in," he added.

After high-performance roles with Western Australia, Wellington and Northern Districts -- coaching a Wellington Blaze team that included then-Scotland international Leigh Kasperek to the New Zealand Women's T20 title in 2013 -- Coles was given leave from Waikato Valley to join Pakistan in September 2017.

An initial engagement for a single series turned into an extended stay in which he oversaw a dramatic improvement in the culture and fortunes of the Pakistan team that had been left in disarray after its winless campaign at the 2017 Women's World Cup.

Coles' first priority will be to help the Scottish women prepare for several important tournaments this year -- first, hosting the ICC T20 World Cup Europe qualifiers in August, as well as being likely starters in the eventual qualifying tournament for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"Scotland has produced some absolutely amazing cricketers over the years, and there's no reason at all why we shouldn't be playing in the T20 World Cup on a regular basis," said Coles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scotland cricket Mark Coles Scotland Womens Cricket
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp