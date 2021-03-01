STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Zealand Cricket shifts matches against Australian men, England women to Wellington

The double header -- the Black Caps' final T20I against Australia and the New Zealand women's team's T20 fixture against England on Sunday -- will be held behind closed doors.

Published: 01st March 2021

New Zealand Cricket Team

New Zealand cricket team (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's upcoming T20 International against Australian men and their women's national team fixture against England, slated to be held in Tauranga, were on Monday moved to Wellington due to logistical reasons.

The double header -- the Black Caps' final T20I against Australia and the New Zealand women's team's T20 fixture against England on Sunday -- will be held behind closed doors, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

"The change has been forced on NZC because of logistical complications arising from the transfer of this Friday's second double-header from Auckland to Wellington," NZC said in a statement.

Last week, the NZC had shifted Friday's double headers from the Eden Park to Wellington, after COVID-19 alert Level 3 restrictions were imposed in Auckland, which doesn't allow any sports event to take place.

The rest of the country has been placed in Level 2 of the alert system which means that matches will have to take place behind closed doors.

"The current Alert Level 2 protocols in Wellington mean all three double-headers  on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, will be played behind closed doors."

"Tickets purchased for matches affected by Alert Level restrictions will automatically receive full refunds to the card or bank account number from which they were paid," NZC added.

