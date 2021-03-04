STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahmedabad Test LIVE SCORE: England opt to bat, Mohammed Siraj replaces Jasprit Bumrah

For England, batsman Dan Lawrence replaced Stuart Broad while off-spinner Dom Bess came in place of Jofra Archer.

England's Dom Sibley is bowled out by India's Axar Patel. (Photo | AP)

AHMEDABAD: England reached 74 for three at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test against India here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, England lost three quick wickets in the form of openers Dom Sibley (2) and Zak Crawley (8) besides skipper Joe Root (5).

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel continued his fine form with two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj accounted for the other batsman.

At the break, Jonny Bairstow (28) and Ben Stokes (24) were batting at the crease with the duo sharing 44 runs for the fourth wicket.

For India, Mohammed Siraj came back in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken leave of absence for the game.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

