MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai for IPL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MS Dhoni arrived in the city on Wednesday to kick-start Chennai Super Kings’ preparation for the upcoming IPL season. The three-time champions will have their first training session from next week after undergoing a quarantine period where they will be subjected to couple of Covid-19 tests.

Ambati Rayudu was the first to report on Wednesday. CSK have also assembled a few net bowlers for their training sessions. It is understood that the rest of the team members too will arrive in batches as the franchise expects most of the Indian players to be in the city by mid-March as some of them are featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja, who resumed his training at NCA in Bengauru, will join by March end.

