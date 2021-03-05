STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England fourth Test: See the ball and react, that's my USP, says Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant plundered 13 fours and two sixes in his breathtaking 101 off 118 balls on day two of the final Test against England.

Published: 05th March 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant celebrates his century during the second day of the fouth Test match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rishabh Pant celebrates his century during the second day of the fouth Test match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Rishabh Pant on Friday said he has got the license to go for his shots on most occasions but considering the game situation on Friday, he had to bide time before going for the most outlandish of strokes during his sensational innings.

Pant plundered 13 fours and two sixes in his breathtaking 101 off 118 balls on day two of the final Test against England.

The reverse sweep off the great James Anderson was easily the most outrageous shot he played on the day.

When asked about that particular stroke after stumps, Pant said: "You have to premeditate reverse-flicks, but if luck is going your way you can take the odd chance.

"I get the license most of the time, but I have to assess the situation and take the game head on. I like to make the team win and if the crowd is entertained by that, I'm happy."

Pant came in when India's batsmen had been choked for runs on a difficult track.

The 23-year-old displayed tremendous game sense to first bide his time before taking a worn out attack to the cleaners.

He completed his hundred with an audacious six off Dom Bess.

The southpaw, who not so long ago was criticised for his reckless approach, said he needed to be cautious considering the match situation.

"If the bowlers are bowling well respect it and take the singles, and that was on my mind. I like to play the situation and I just see the ball and react - that's the USP (unique selling point) of my game," he said.

The 23-year-old anchored India's innings, sharing 41 with opener Rohit Sharma (49 off 144 balls) first and then forging a 113-run partnership with Washington Sundar (60 not out).

"The plan was just to build a partnership when I joined Rohit, that was the only thing on my mind. I was thinking I would assess the pitch and then play my shots," Pant said.

"The team plan was to get to 206, past the England total, and then get as many runs as possible after that as a batting unit."

Last month, Pant had won the ICC Men's Player of the Month honour for his performances in the two Tests against Australia where he scored a 97 at Sydney and an unbeaten 89 at Brisbane that led India to a historic series win against arch-rivals Australia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishabh Pant India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Fourth Test  India vs England Test series
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp