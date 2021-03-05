STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Surprised that Shafali Verma is not in ODI squad, she is among the best we have got: Diana Edulji

Shafali Verma has played 19 T20 Internationals so far, scoring 487 runs at an impressive strike rate of 146.24.

Published: 05th March 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former captain Diana Edulji is surprised that teenage sensation Shafali Verma has not made the Indian women's ODI squad for the upcoming series against South Africa after proving herself in the shortest format, including a crucial role in the team's run to the T20 World Cup final last year.

Edulji, who was also a part of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators which ran the BCCI for 33 months, said the 17-year-old forms the best opening pair in the country alongside Smriti Mandhana and her not getting a chance in the ODI format was surprising to say the least.

Shafali is part of the T20 squad that will play three games against South Africa.

"India would not have made the final if it wasn't for Shafali. It made perfect sense to include her in the ODI team also. She is the best you have got alongside Smriti, so why not give her a chance? "Like T20s, in ODI cricket you need someone at the top to give you a flying start and not many do it better than Shafali. She is a rare talent and should be given ample chances in ODIs also," Edulji told PTI.

Shafali has played 19 T20 Internationals so far, scoring 487 runs at an impressive strike rate of 146.24.

Questions have been raised over her fitness but Edulji argued that there are a few others in the team too who need to improve on that front.

"She will only get better as she plays more international cricket. We must nurture a talent like her in the best way possible, " said Edulji.

In an an otherwise disappointing batting performance by the team, Shafali's consistent run in the T20 World Cup complimented the bowling effort that helped India reach the final.

Her only failure came in the final which India lost badly to Australia.

While Shafali was overlooked, senior pacer Shikha Pandey was dropped form the side, raising a few eyebrows.

Talking about the team returning to competitive cricket after 12 months, Edulji said rustiness should not be an issue for the players.

"Most of them were training on their own and Railways had their camp also recently. I am glad that women's cricket is finally happening," Edulji added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shafali Verma Diana Edulji India vs South Africa ODI Series India vs South Africa Series
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp