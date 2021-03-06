STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ind vs Eng, fourth Test: Dinesh Karthik applauds Washington Sundar's 'fabulous knock'

With the India innings finishing on 365 -- a lead of 160 -- the visitors had to bat out three overs before the umpires called for Lunch.

Published: 06th March 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik

Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Washington Sundar was left stranded four short of a well-deserved Test century as he ran out of batting partners. But wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has praised the effort and called it a "fabulous knock" as it enabled the hosts to build a 160-run lead in the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

With the India innings finishing on 365 -- a lead of 160 -- the visitors had to bat out three overs before the umpires called for Lunch. At the break, England's score read 6/0 with openers Zak Crawley (5) and Dominic Sibley (1) at the crease.

Taking to Twitter, Karthik wrote, "Washing'TON' Sundar. I was waiting to write this...but it's okay, I'm sure I'll use this very soon! Fabulous knock @Sundarwashi5."

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also said Sundar "deserved" a hundred in the game.

"Feel sad for this young man @Sundarwashi5 deserved 100 #INDvsENG," he tweeted.

Earlier, resuming the third day on 294/7, overnight batters Sundar and Axar Patel saw off the first hour with ease and the duo scored runs at a brisk pace, piling on further misery on the tired England bowlers. The first hour saw India scoring 50 runs as both Sundar and Axar looked to make the most of the bad balls from the visiting bowlers.

Just when the 100-run plus partnership looked to take India's lead beyond England's reach, Axar (43) was run out against the run of play. In the very next over, Ishant Sharma (0) was out leg before off the bowling of Ben Stokes and India's score was reduced to 365/9 with Sundar still four runs away from his century.

While Sundar would have hoped for Siraj to hold one end up, Stokes cleaned him up in the same over as the all-rounder was left stranded -- four short of a much-deserved maiden Test century. Even though Sundar missed out, the crowd was entertained to the core by Rishabh Pant on Friday as he hit a magnificent century. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik Washington Sundar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp