STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India finish on top of ICC World Championship standings, to face New Zealand in final

India finished the league phase with 520 points, which includes 12 wins, four loses and one draw.

Published: 06th March 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team players hold the torphy after defeating England in the 4th test match of the series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricket team players hold the torphy after defeating England in the 4th test match of the series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India on Saturday finished on top of the league phase of the ICC World Test Championship standings after crushing England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test here to pocket the series 3-1.

"That victory against England means India finish the league phase of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with a fine view from the top of the table," the ICC tweeted.

A confused England batting line-up struggled against Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as India made it to the inaugural World Test Championship final.

India finished the league phase with 520 points, which includes 12 wins, four loses and one draw.

In the ICC World Test Championship final scheduled to be held at the iconic Lord's in June this year, India will face New Zealand.

New Zealand finished in the second spot with 420 points, including seven wins and four loses.

Australia finished third with 332 points ahead of England and Pakistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WTC final India vs England Lords New Zealand
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp