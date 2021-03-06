STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sundar quite a 'special batsman', not surprised with his performances, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Sundar had played an unbeaten knock of 96 runs in the first innings as the hosts went on to take a lead of 160 runs in the fourth Test.

Published: 06th March 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Washington Sundar plays a shot during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England. (Photo | PTI)

Washington Sundar plays a shot during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday said that it is surprising to see people not recognise the batting talent of bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Sundar had played an unbeaten knock of 96 runs in the first innings as the hosts went on to take a lead of 160 runs in the fourth Test. Team India on Saturday roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England.

"It is quite surprising because Washington bowled in some of the IPL franchises and he shot with them because of his bowling in the powerplay. It's quite surprising that people don't recognise that he grew up as a batsman all his life who could bowl. I am not surprised at all because I have batted with him. He works hard on his batting and we have discussions around how he should look to bowl more often. He loves his batting and he is quite a special batsman, I am not surprised at all," said Ashwin while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

ALSO READ: Not at all disappointed to miss my maiden Test ton, says India's Washington Sundar

When asked about whether being in a bio-bubble makes the series win against England more special, Ashwin replied: "Nobody wants to leave the Indian team, right? You want to be here and play as much as you can. Somewhere I feel, the life inside the bio-bubble is not easy at all. You have to work on your mental spirits and you constantly need to keep on motivating yourselves. I think the last eight months have been hard but team spirit, the sort of bonding we have had because of this bio-bubble is something I have not experienced in the last decade of cricket I have played.

"It has been special, understanding the people and the opportunity for someone to understand you as a person in the common lounge we share, it has been quite special. Some of those comebacks we have made is not a surprise. Looking forward to going back home because you want to see your kids and wife, it has been quite a special ride," he added.

When asked about Rohit Sharma's growth as an opening batsman, Ashwin said: "I do not even understand this question of me seeing the evolvement of Rohit Sharma. It is quite funny honestly when I hear this question. My history with Rohit goes a long way back, he has always been a special batsman. It is not a surprise that you are putting Rohit on the same lines as Sehwag. Nobody is surprised that Rohit Sharma is doing what he is doing. He is a special cricketer, I just hope he goes on to win a World Cup for India."

ALSO READ: Comeback in Chennai most pleasing; Rohit, Ashwin best players of this series, says India skipper Virat Kohli

Answering whether the win in the fourth Test shut the pitch critics up, Ashwin replied: "This series win is a testament to the fact that this is a very good Indian cricket team, that is all I would like to say. The criticism around the pitch, all that, the other day, Sunny sir was saying something that makes complete sense. Only because you are giving attention to people who are making a mockery of cricket, I think we are encouraging them to do more and more stuff."

"I would like to see one day when there is a lot of grass on the pitch somewhere else in the world, our Indian commentators talking about it and then putting an Instagram post, I would like to see that and how the global media reacts to that, then we will know, who is at fault," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravichandran Ashwin India vs England series Washington Sundar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp