STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jos Buttler picks hosts India as favourites for T20 World Cup

India, who won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, will host the tournament in October and November.

Published: 10th March 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: England white-ball vice-captain Jos Buttler feels hosts India, who are strong in every format of the game, are favourites for this year's T20 World Cup.

India, who won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, will host the tournament in October and November.

"Going into World Cups, you probably look at hosts nations one specially as strong as India who are going to be favourites for that tournament," Buttler, in interaction with British media on Tuesday, said.

"There are many excellent teams, in the last few World Cups hosts nations have performed very well. India is of course strong in every format and T20 is no different and especially playing at home I see India as the favourites," Buttler added.

England and India are slated to play in a five-match T20 series, starting here on Friday and the Buttler feels it is the perfect opportunity for his side to get acclimatised to the World Cup conditions.

"It's vital for us to play and hopefully you wanna win that series and take that confidence and gel together as a group and have that clarity ahead of the World Cup.

"So, it's a fantastic opportunity for us as a side to be playing against India in World Cup conditions," he added.

"This is a great benefit for us. Being here and to play in Ahemdabad in the brand new stadium which may play a big part in the World Cup and no one has played here before. So it's a big advantage for us to learn about conditions," Buttler said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jos Buttler T20 World Cup
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp