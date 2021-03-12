STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England skipper Eoin Morgan wins toss, invites India to bat in first T20I

While left-hander Shikhar Dhawan will open alongside KL Rahul, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be seen bowling in this five-match series.

Published: 12th March 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

England skipper Eoin Morgan and Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at the toss

England skipper Eoin Morgan and Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at the toss. (Photo| Twitter / @BCCI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the series-opening Twenty20 International, here on Friday. Opener Rohit Sharma has been rested for the first two games, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the side along with Shardul Thakur.

Left-hander Shikhar Dhawan will open alongside KL Rahul. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be seen bowling in this five-match series. India had won the preceding Test series 3-1.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eoin Morgan Virat Kohli India vs England IND vs ENG T20I KL Rahul
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp