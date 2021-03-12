First T20: India's experiment starts with a defeat, England wins by 8 wickets

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The intention was clear. The execution fell way short. India, as Virat Kohli mentioned, wanted to play expressive cricket. One where nothing holds them back. An approach that aligns with the time, especially in T20s where teams after stocking their batting unit with power-packed players, give them the license to go for the shots, irrespective of the situation. The risk percentage is higher, but in T20s there is no reward without risks. Contrary to the coaching manual, here batsmen are allowed to not put a price on their wicket. It is the strike-rate and not the average that holds value here.

That India wanted to move on from their relatively cautious approach in the format is a welcome sign. It is what all good teams usually do. India know, despite a good number of wins, that conservative approach – where they hold back wickets and go after bowlers from 13th over – is well past its sell-by-date. It might win them bilateral series, but to win global titles, they need to be a lot more aggressive and expressive in their batting.

With six months left for the T20 World Cup, India believes the time is right to change their approach. Even if their experiment ended up being a damp squib, like on Friday, it gives them time to get used to it. They totalled only 124/7, which England overhauled in no time. Though there seems to be nothing wrong with India's new approach, they should identify players, who will allow them to adopt it. And identify whether the condition allows them to do it. This pitch was certainly not one where run-scoring was going to be easy. It needed batsmen to get used to its pace.

Starting something new, India should have fielded their strongest XI. Instead, they chose to rest Rohit Sharma and played Shikhar Dhawan. Strike-rate was Dhawan's liability in T20s. Though he addressed it in the last IPL, whether he fits in India's scheme will remain a question. Having learnt his trade in a different era where T20s were still at early stages, Dhawan isn't the one who plays without putting a price on his wicket. His dismissal on Friday was uncharacteristic. Under normal circumstances, he wouldn't have played it.

If India are going to look at Dhawan only as a third-choice opener, they might as well groom Ishan Kishan for the role. The 22-year-old has been an exciting talent, who fits their bill of playing explosively. New approach needs players with X-factors, who have the confidence to pull off audacious strokes like Rishabh Pant does. It is more natural to those who have grown up playing T20 cricket. Despite rescuing India with 67 runs, India may be playing Shreyas Iyer a trifle low at No 5, a slot that is usually reserved for more flamboyant, 360-degree players like Suryakumar Yadav.

And starting an experiment against a side like England is not at all easy either. In the powerplay, England used the leg-spin of Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood who clocked 150 kmph consistently to deny India any easy pickings. The trio strangled India in the powerplay, and they barely breathed thereafter.

Earlier, after India's top-order was blown away, Iyer gauged the nature of the pitch quickly and adjusted his game accordingly, playing a sensible innings that helped them cross the 100-run mark.

Laced with eight boundaries and a six, and coming off 48 balls, it was Iyer's best T20 knock. He fell in the last over.

England surprised India by opening the attack with leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who was not only economical but also dismissed Kohli (0) after KL Rahul (1) dragged one back onto his stumps from Jofra Archer (3/23).

Feeling the heat, Shikhar Dhawan, who got the opportunity since Rohit Sharma was rested, attempted to break the shackles with a flashy shot off Wood but completely missed the line to see his timber disturbed.

In-form batsman Rishabh Pant (21) was promoted to number four.

He struck the ball clean, which included a reverse-flick off Archer for a six, but the England bowlers kept it tight.

The home team was tottering at 34 for three in eight overs.

Pant and Iyer added 28 runs for the fourth wicket before the former hit one straight to Bairstow off Ben Stokes.

That brought Hardik Pandya to the crease, who true to his style, looked for some big hits but could not do much.

The visiting players wore black armbands in memory of former cricketer Joey Benjamin, who died Wednesday.