India vs England: 50 per cent seating capacity to be used for T20Is at Narendra Modi Stadium

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit and Rahul are India's first-choice opening pair for the T20I series.

Published: 12th March 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the start of the T20I series, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to use only 50 per cent capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium for the five T20Is to be played between India and England from Friday to March 20.

All the COVID-19 related precautions have been taken and all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed. "We are going to use only 50 per cent seating capacity at the Narendra Modi Stadium for all the T20 International matches to be played here due to COVID-19 pandemic. Up to 50 per cent tickets will be issued on the online and offline ticketing platforms for these matches," said Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani.

The entire stadium has been sanitized considering safety of the spectators. All COVID-19 guidelines are being strictly adhered to and special task force committees have been set up to ensure that all required safety measures are implemented and followed.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit and Rahul are India's first-choice opening pair for the T20I series. Kohli highlighted how Rahul has been a consistent performer for India in the shortest format of the game. The India skipper also said that Shikhar Dhawan might open if one of the openers is rested for a game.

"It's quite simple, KL and Rohit have been performing at the top of the order for us and those two would start. And if Rohit takes rest or Kl has a niggle or something Shikki (Shikhar Dhawan) obviously comes back as a third opener. The starting composition, Rohit and Rahul will start," Kohli said on the eve of the first T20I.

Comments

