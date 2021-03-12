STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman cricketer to score 10,000 international runs

The 38-year-old Mithali, who leads the Indian ODI team, joins England's Charlotte Edwards in the elite club.

Published: 12th March 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:54 PM

Mithali is India's all-time highest run scorer in ODIs and T20Is.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Veteran batter Mithali Raj on Friday became the first Indian woman cricketer and second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats, drawing praise from some iconic names of the game and the BCCI.

The 38-year-old Mithali, who leads the Indian ODI team, joined England's Charlotte Edwards in the elite club. Mithali achieved the feat with a boundary off Anne Bosch in the 28th over of India's innings during the ongoing third ODI against South Africa here.

Mithali has amassed 663 runs in 10 Test matches with a best score of 214, while she has 6974 and 2364 runs from 212 ODIs and 89 T20 Internationals respectively.

The figures add up to 10001. "Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 10000 runs in International Cricket. Terrific achievement...Keep going strong!" men's batting great and former captain Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

After reaching the milestone of Friday, Mithali departed in the next ball, flicking a Bosch delivery straight to Mignon du Preez at midwicket. She made 36 runs off 50 balls and hit five boundaries in the process.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah called the India captain an "absolute legend". "Take a bow, @M_Raj03! What an achievement to be the first Indian woman cricketer to surpass the international 10,000-run mark. Absolute legend," Shah wrote on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, the Board too congratulated the veteran cricketer on reaching the milestone. "What a champion cricketer! First Indian woman batter to score 10K international runs. Take a bow, @M_Raj03," the BCCI tweeted.

IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians also congratulated the seasoned cricketer. Former India men's team batsman VVS Laxman said the seasoned player is an inspiration for budding players.

"Congratulations @M_Raj03 on becoming the first Indian Woman Cricketer to score 10K runs! You are not only a great ambassador and a legend of the game but you have inspired a generation of cricketers to take up our sport. Proud of you," he tweeted.

Mithali made her international debut against Ireland in an ODI back in June 1999 and has scored seven centuries and 54 half-centuries in the format. The Rajasthan player announced her retirement from the T20 format of the game in September 2019.

She has 17 half-centuries in T20Is with a top score of 97 not out.

