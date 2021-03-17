STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jofra Archer, Mark Wood's powerplay bowling resulted in England's win at 3rd T20I: VVS Laxman

Buttler played a sensational knock of 83 from 52 balls to chase down the target of 157 quite comfortably.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: While many praised Jos Buttler's ferocious knock as England beat India in the third T20I on Tuesday, former India batsman VVS Laxman believes the bowling of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the powerplay deserves credit.

Buttler played a sensational knock of 83 from 52 balls to chase down the target of 157 quite comfortably. But before Buttler, it was Archer and Wood's show which ensured India didn't get to a good start in the third game.

Laxman feels the English duo's aggressive bowling didn't allow the hosts' batsmen to settle down. "While Butler played an outstanding knock, I feel the way Archer and Wood bowled in the powerplay was the reason why England won this game comfortably. Both of them bowled aggressively and didn't give anything easy to the batsmen," Laxman tweeted.

Except for skipper Virat Kohli, no India batsmen got going. Kohli led from the front in all-rounder Hardik Pandya's company as the duo added 69 runs from 30 balls to take the hosts to a fighting 156/6.

For England, Buttler and Jonny Bairstow starred with the bat scoring 83* and 40* respectively to see visitors home. The wicket-keeper batsman after the win said his preference remains opening the batting but he has kept his options open as certain teams might ask him to bat anywhere else in T20 cricket. "Yes, opening the batting is my preference in T20s. I think for most people it is the best place to bat. But I am always open-minded, certain teams may ask me to bat somewhere else," said Buttler in the virtual press conference.

With the win in the third T20I, England has gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Both teams will now meet in the fourth T20I on Thursday which will be played at the same venue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VVS Laxman Jofra Archer Mark Wood IND vs ENG 3rd T20 India vs England
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp