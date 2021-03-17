STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Coach Raman attributes India women's series defeat to lack of mental stamina and fitness

Raman believes that playing more matches will only help the Indian women's team find their lost rhythm.

Published: 17th March 2021 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's team head coach WV Raman

Indian women's team head coach WV Raman (File photo | PTI)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What a year of hiatus can do to players! While it helped some athletes fine-tune their skills and work on the technical flaws, it left many rusty and under-prepared. India women's 1-4 ODI defeat to South Africa at home on Wednesday indicated that they belong to the second category and a lot of work needs to be done before the World Cup next year. Given that it was their first international series in a year, head coach WV Raman attributed this loss to lack of mental stamina and cricketing fitness.

Lack of conditioning camp to prepare as a unit was something even skipper Mithali Raj stressed for the loss. On the other hand, South Africa, which outplayed the hosts in almost all the department, were coming off a limited over series against Pakistan at home.

"What transpired in this series is very simple: the girls lacked the game time and they are obviously short on mental stamina and the cricketing fitness," said Raman, after India's five-wicket defeat in the fifth and final ODI, having set a target of 189, in Lucknow.    

"It is not easy to come back after 15 months and play a one-day series and retain the focus and intensity that is required to put the opposition under pressure. Yes, these things do happen to the best of the teams and the best of the players. And I'm sure the girls would have realised what was missing and work on it. I have seen them do it in the past and I am sure they will do it in the future too," he elaborated.

Though takeaways came in the form of individual performances in Punam Raut, Mithali, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jhulan Goswami, it was evident that India were below par in bowling and fielding. The spin department, which is considered the hosts' crucial weapon, toiled on flat wickets. Rajeshwari Gayakwad found her mojo in the fifth ODI to end the series with eight wickets. However, the spin mainstay Poonam Yadav went wicketless in four matches while Deepti Sharma accounted for just one.

Raman believes that playing more matches will only help them find their lost rhythm. "What probably did not go in our favour was that the bowlers could not be consistent. There is no blaming them at all because it was expected," added the head coach.

"The bowlers will get into the groove, as they play more and get more game time. The fact that Rajeshwari (3/13) has managed to do that coming into this game is a positive. That's what I meant earlier when I said the bowlers need to get into their groove as far as bowling is concerned. That'll only happen as they play more and more."

Given that the World Cup is scheduled for next February-March in New Zealand, where the conditions will not be suitable for spin, Raman said that India wanted to see how they fare on flat tracks and prepare the bowlers accordingly.

"Yes, this (finding the rhythm) is definitely something the girls will work on, quite a lot of activities going forward which will also help them to achieve that. I'm sure it won't be too long before all of them get into their rhythm and perform. The other fact is that we also wanted to play on flat tracks because that is something which might come up when we go abroad. So it's all a part of having to adapt and adjust to conditions that they may get when they go abroad."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WV Raman
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp