STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India Legends beat West Indies Legends by 13 runs, enter World Series T20 final

Tendulkar (65) led the way with a half century after Virender Sehwag's entertaining cameo and Yuvraj Singh's six-hitting spree to post 218 for three in last night's semi-final clash.

Published: 18th March 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 13 runs. (Photo | @RSWorldSeries)

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 13 runs. (Photo | @RSWorldSeries)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 13 runs to storm into the summit clash of the Road Safety World Series T20 here.

Tendulkar (65) led the way with a half century after Virender Sehwag's entertaining cameo and Yuvraj Singh's six-hitting spree to post 218 for three in last night's semi-final clash.

Chasing 219, West Indies were restricted to 206 for six.

Pacer R Vinay Kumar took two West Indian wickets -- captain Brian Lara (46) and Tino Best -- at a crucial juncture in the 18th over that brought India back into the game.

Dwayne Smith's 63 (36b, 9x4s, 2x6s) and Narsingh Deonarine's 59 (44b, 5x4s, 2x6s) went in vain as West Indies could not repeat their performance against the England Legends and bowed out.

Earlier put into bat, Indian Legends posted 200 plus target in their second successive game.

Besides Tendulkar, Yuvraj played an unbeaten 20-ball 49 whirlwind knock, laced with six sixes and a four, to take India Legends past 200.

Sehwag (35, 17b, 5x4s, 1x6), Yusuf Pathan (37) and Mohammed Kaif (27) too contributed with the bat for the hosts.

Yuvraj slammed six sixes in the last two overs.

The 19th over saw Yuvraj hit leggie Mahendra Nagamootoo for four hits over the rope while the next two came in the last over of Suleiman Benn.

Brief scores: India Legends 218 for 3 (Sachin Tendulkar 65, Yuvraj Singh 49*; Tino Best 2/25) beat West Indies Legends 206/6 (Dwayne Smith 63, Narsingh Donarine 59*; R Vinay Kumar 2/26) by 12 runs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Indies Legends World Series T20 final
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp