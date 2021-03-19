STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Absolutely magical': Bumrah shares pics with wife Sanjana, thanks fans for love

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah tied a knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan.

Published: 19th March 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Jasprit Bumrah with wife Sanjana Ganesan.

Jasprit Bumrah with wife Sanjana Ganesan. (Photo | Twitter/@Jaspritbumrah93)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who recently tied a knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan, on Friday thanked his fans for the love and support the couple has received this week.

The premier fast bowler on Friday shared adorable pictures with his wife and described the feeling of getting hitched as "nothing short of absolutely magical".

"The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we've received. Thank you," Bumrah tweeted.

Bumrah had earlier shared adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony and the cricketer termed the date (March 15) as one of the happiest days of their lives.

When India lost the third T20I against England on Tuesday, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh said the hosts will wear a different look once pacer Bumrah returns to the squad.

Earlier this month, ANI had reported that Bumrah had asked for some days off as he was getting married. "He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the source had said.

The 27-year-old Bumrah played two Tests in the four-match series against England and he returned with four wickets. Bumrah was rested for the second Test against England in Chennai and he returned wicketless in the third Test as spinners did a majority of the work. India won the Test series 3-1.

Meanwhile, both teams will now meet in the fifth T20I on Saturday which will be played at the same venue.

