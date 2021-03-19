STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Had idea on how Jofra Archer would bowl: Suryakumar Yadav on hitting six off first delivery

With the eight-run win over England, India levelled the series 2-2 with the series decider to be played on Saturday at the same venue.

Published: 19th March 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Suryakumar Yadav bats during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England. (Photo | AP)

Suryakumar Yadav bats during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD:  India's Suryakumar Yadav struck a magnificent six off the first delivery he faced in international cricket and said that experience of playing against Jofra Archer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) helped him know the pacer's gameplan.

A blistering half-century from Suryakumar (57), followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers, helped India win the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series against England here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday evening.

With the eight-run win over England, India levelled the series 2-2 with the series decider to be played on Saturday at the same venue.

"First of all, I am feeling very good that we won the match. It was my dream to play for India and make the team win matches. I did not complicate things much and just tried to express myself. I knew if I managed to play the first two-three bowls as I do, then things will get easy," Suryakumar told Shardul Thakur in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its website.

"I have seen him (Archer) in IPL and international cricket that when a new batsman comes in, he tries to keep the batsman on the backfoot. I have now played against him in the IPL so, now I have an idea how he might bowl in the powerplay or at death. So, I was prepared beforehand and I have been playing this shot in local cricket, domestic cricket and even when I started playing cricket with rubber or tennis ball. So, this shot developed from there and now came to international cricket," he added.

In the match, Stokes played a knock of 46 runs from just 23 balls. When Stokes was at the crease, it looked like England will chase down the target. However, Shardul brought the hosts back in the game as he scalped two crucial wickets of Stokes and Morgan on successive balls in the 16th over.

Reflecting on the same, Shardul said: "When Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow were building a partnership, there was confusion as to who should bowl and there were a lot of discussions. When the spinners' spell came to an end, pacers came in and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an over which was very good, and then I got a chance. When we got those two wickets, we felt that we can seal the game and we did. Two wickets from two balls was very good for the team."

Shardul, who bowled the final over of the innings, also said Rohit Sharma wanted him to back his plans and try to execute them.

"The captain said that the leg-side is bigger and if we are bowling from the pavilion side then try to make them play shots on the bigger side (of the ground). Rohit Sharma was the stand-in captain and whenever he came to me, he only said one thing 'Shardul, back your plans and if you do quality bowling it will be difficult for them. They may play two big shots but they will miss one or two balls and will panic.' So, my plan was to bowl two to three dot balls. So, he was saying, whatever you have planned, try to execute that and do not judge yourself by the shots played by the batsman," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryakumar Yadav Jofra Archer India vs England
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp