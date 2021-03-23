STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After record-breaking fifty on debut, Krunal Pandya breaks down remembering late father

Krunal broke down while being interviewed by the host broadcaster after his blistering unbeaten knock of 58 (31 balls)

India's Krunal Pandya celebrates after scoring a half-century during the first ODI match against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 23, 2021.

India's Krunal Pandya celebrates after scoring a half-century during the first ODI match against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 23, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PUNE: India batsman Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest fifty by an ODI debutant during the first match against England here on Tuesday and broke down remembering his father who died in January this year after suffering a heart attack.

The 30-year-old Krunal was handed the India cap by his younger brother and star all-rounder Hardik.

He reached the half-century mark in just 26 balls, overtaking John Morris (35 balls) of New Zealand.

Krunal broke down while being interviewed by the host broadcaster after his blistering unbeaten knock of 58 (31 balls), which was studded with seven fours and two sixes.

"This one is for my father," was all that Krunal could tell commentator Murali Kartik when asked about his unbeaten knock before being overwhelmed by emotions.

ALSO READ: Krunal, Rahul show the way in the end as India puts up 317/5

He was enveloped by Hardik in a tight hug soon after.

For Krunal, the last three months have been an emotional roller-coaster.

In January, he had an ugly tiff with state-mate Deepak Hooda who accused the Baroda captain of bullying him during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy camp.

Hooda left the camp after that and was subsequently suspended for the entire season by the Baroda team management, which backed Krunal on the matter.

Weeks after the controversy, Krunal lost his father Himanshu and had to leave the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy bio-bubble to be with his family.

