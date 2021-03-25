STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greater the setback, stronger the comeback, says Injured Shreyas Iyer

The DC skipper subluxated his left shoulder during the England innings in the first ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Published: 25th March 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Shreyas Iyer (C) injured his left shoulder while fielding against England on Tuesday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer is all but ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But the batsman is confident of making a strong comeback after the injury.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Iyer wrote: "I've been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon."

Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, has wished skipper Iyer a speedy recovery. "Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15- stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup," Jindal tweeted.

On Wednesday, ANI had reported that Iyer may be forced to undergo surgery on his left shoulder which could lead him to miss the entire IPL 2021.

The DC skipper subluxated his left shoulder during the England innings in the first ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments had said that while he was visibly in pain on the ground, Iyer was taken for further scans and the results had suggested that surgery could be the way forward. But a final decision on whether the batsman will go for surgery was yet to be taken.

"The preliminary view is that he requires surgery but further opinion has been sought from an expert in this regard and if the surgery takes place, which seems likely, he would miss the entire IPL season," the source explained.

Iyer had dived to his left in the field to stop the ball. While he did manage to cut runs off, he was holding the left shoulder in a lot of pain. He walked off holding the shoulder and Shubman Gill replaced him on the field.

Throwing light on his injury status, BCCI had in a media statement said: "Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game."

