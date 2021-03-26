STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Hosts wins third ODI by 164 runs, sweeps series 3-0

South Africa-born Conway made 126, including a century from 95 balls, and shared a record 159-run partnership with Mitchell as New Zealand made 318-6 batting first after winning the toss.

Published: 26th March 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand cricket team with the trophy after whitewashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the ODI series

New Zealand cricket team with the trophy after whitewashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the ODI series. (Photo| Instagram/ @blackcapsnz)

By Associated Press

WELLIGNTON: Maiden centuries to Devon Conway and allrounder Daryl Mitchell lifted New Zealand to a 164-run win over Bangladesh in the third one-day cricket international Friday and a 3-0 sweep of the series.

South Africa-born Conway made 126, including a century from 95 balls, and shared a record 159-run partnership with Mitchell as New Zealand made 318-6 batting first after winning the toss. Mitchell took 17 runs from the 50th over to complete his century, in 92 balls, from the last delivery of the innings.

Matt Henry then crashed through the Bangladesh top order, taking 3-13 from his first four overs to undermine the tourists' reply. Bangladesh slumped to 26-3 when Trent Boult pulled off a spectacular catch at third man to dismiss Litton Das, and eventually was all out for 154 in the 43rd over.

Mahmudullah prolonged the innings with an unbeaten 76 for Bangladesh, and Jimmy Neesham returned career-best ODI figures of 5-27 for New Zealand. Earlier, Conway's steady 110-ball innings led New Zealand's rally after it had been 57-3 in the 11th over.

Mitchell provided the drama at the end with his race against time to reach his hundred. He came to the last over on 83 and hit three fours from the first three balls from Mustafizur Rahman, the third from a no ball, to go to 95.

Mitchell and Mitchell Santner scrambled two runs from the ensuing free hit but Mitchell managed only a single to be 98 and off strike with two balls remaining. Santner hit the next ball deep into the outfield and, taking advantage of the ground's broad boundaries, the pair sprinted through for three runs to bring Mitchell back on strike.

He clipped the final ball into the leg side and the pair stretched a single into two, helped by a loose throw from the field. "There was obviously a bit of running there and I was blowing a bit. It was nice to get the job done and Dev (Conway) batted awesomely to get a score for us. For me it was just about being positive, trying to pick your moments to put pressure on them and try to get a bit of luck along the way," Mitchell said.

Conway's century, his first for New Zealand in any format, followed his unbeaten 99 in a Twenty20 international against Australia in February. There is nothing showy about Conway's style; he accentuates technical correctness over any kind of flourish.

But he has become a relentless run-maker in both domestic and international cricket since transferring his allegiance from Gauteng and South Africa to Wellington and New Zealand in 2017.

Conway has been a fund of runs for New Zealand in white ball cricket since his debut in November, making 366 runs in 11 T20 internationals at an average of 52.2 and now 225 runs in three one-day internationals at 75. "I think for me it's about trying to keep it nice and simple, keeping a positive mindset. Credit to Daryl, he came in and played his natural, positive game," he said.

Conway went to the crease on the sun-drenched Basin Reserve with New Zealand 44-1 in the eighth over after a sound opening partnership between Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls (18). Guptill (26) was out soon afterwards and Ross Taylor's return to the New Zealand team after missing the first two matches of the series with a hamstring strain wasn't fruitful.

He was out for 7 in the 11th over when New Zealand 57-3. Conway began rebuilding the New Zealand innings in a 63-run fourth wicket partnership with stand-in captain Tom Latham, who made 18 before falling to the first ball from Soumya Sarkar.

Mitchell took time to establish himself, taking only nine runs from his first 23 balls before launching a ball from Mehidy Hasan Miraz over mid-wicket for six. Mitchell and Conway forged an ideal partnership in which Conway provided solidity and steady accumulation and Mitchell was able to hit out judiciously, reaching his half century from 63 balls.

Conway went to his century with an elevated cut shot off Taskin Ahmed and his partnership with Mitchell became New Zealand's highest for the fifth wicket against Bangladesh, and the highest for any wicket in a one-day international on the Basin Reserve.

"The two guys (Conway and Mitchell) batted beautifully. They didn't give us any chances. But sometimes the small things hurt you more, the dropped catches and run-out chances. New Zealand was exceptional throughout the series. We were just not good enough," Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devon Conway Daryl Mitchell New Zealand vs Bangladesh Black Caps New Zealand cricket Bangladesh cricket
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp