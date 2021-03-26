Seeking long-term gain

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After changing their batting approach in T20s, India have their eyes set on ODIs. It is one format where they have plenty of work to do with the next World Cup two-and-a-half years away. The timing of the short three-match ODI series against England may not be ideal, but for India, there is plenty to watch and learn. Especially if they are going to adopt England’s aggressive brand of cricket or to continue with their safety-first approach.

That they are open to change tells you where the game is heading. Consider the numbers. Since the end of 2015 World Cup, India and England have played 110 and 105 matches, respectively. India have won 71 while England have won 69. There is little to choose there, but ask the opponents, which is the most feared team, the answer will unanimously be in favour of England. In the same period, India have scored at 5.81 runs per over (rpo) as compared to England’s 6.22 runs per over, which is the highest for any team.

This has allowed England to total 300 or above on 46 occasions to India’s 33. England’s aggressive approach is possible thanks to their depth in the batting. They have posted 300 or above in 33 innings (6.91 rpo) while batting first and while chasing above 300, have a reputation of scoring even faster (7.17 rpo in 13 innings). This aspect of theirs has made oppositions go looking for extra 30 runs beyond the par total to be in a safe position.

England also happen to be the only side that has crossed 400, a total still considered Mt Everest, four times in the same period with 481 being the highest. India’s highest in the same period is 392. Virat Kohli called the ODI win in Pune a special one, as it came from a point where England were threatening to run away with the game. Chasing 318, they were 135/0 in 14 overs, a start that is typical of Eoin Morgan’s team. While most teams would have preferred to walk to the target, England’s persistence to aggressive approach meant, they collapsed to 251 all out. India would have noted the pros and cons of such approach.

Over-reliance on the top-order meant, India played old-fashioned cricket till the 2019 World Cup, where they start slowly by keeping wickets intact and go for shots only in the last 10-15 overs. In an era where even 330 isn’t considered a safe total, India reckon they need to score a lot quicker in the middle-overs. Kohli has indicated it before and though they didn’t necessarily play that way in the first ODI, India are looking to better these numbers.

KL Rahul, who has taken over the role of being an aggressor, said India are now looking at scores of 350. “Freedom comes from playing lot more games and winning matches together and matches like this (first ODI), where when we were 200/5 and in the last 10 overs nobody thought we could get to 317 and that extra 40-50 runs that Krunal (Pandya) and me got in the end, ended up being crucial.

So when you play more games like this, we as players and team realise that we have the potential to do that even if our top-order doesn’t fire. The talk is definitely about playing with a lot more freedom and score runs. And when you play with freedom, you end up scoring 350-360 runs. For us it is all about how you can find ways to score in every situation and get the team past 350. The more regularly we do that, the more confident we get as a batting group,” he said.

Series at stake

India will be looking to carry forward their form into the second ODI against England and wrap up the three-match series in Pune on Friday. Talking points ahead of the crucial fixture...

Surya could debut

With Shreyas Iyer sidelined due to a shoulder injury, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to debut. After making his first international appearance in the recently concluded T20I series where he also scored a fifty, the Mumbaikar will be rearing to cement a place in one-dayers too.

Morgan, Billings out

Sam Billings, who injured his collarbone, will miss the game. But the bigger news is skipper Eoin Morgan being ruled out of the series with split webbing. Liam Livingstone will make his debut. Dawid Malan has been added to the squad.

Pitch & conditions

The surface for the first ODI had enough for batsmen and had good carry for pacers. Expect dew to play a role. It will be another hot day with temperature touching 38 degrees.

