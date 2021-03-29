STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ravi Shastri congratulates Team India for 'season of a lifetime'

After clinching the T20I and Test series against Australia, India completed a clean sweep in all three formats against England, with a seven-run win in the third ODI here on Sunday.

Published: 29th March 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tean Indian celebrates as captain Virat Kohli walks with the winners trophy after their win in the third ODI against England. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: Head coach Ravi Shastri was effusive in his praise for the Indian team for having what he termed "a season of a lifetime", during which it notched up five consecutive series victories against the word's top two teams in the difficult COVID era.

After clinching the T20I and Test series against Australia, India completed a clean sweep in all three formats against England, with a seven-run win in the third ODI here on Sunday.

"Congratulations Guys for holding up and having a season of a lifetime in toughest of times across all formats and hemispheres against 2 of the best teams in the world. Take a bow #TeamIndia #INDvsENG," Shastri tweeted.

Most of the Indian players have been inside the bio-bubble, which is a highly restricted area, since the IPL started last September.

They were given a week's break after the tour of Australia before heading back for the home series' against England.

Shastri, along with several other players, have been very vocal about the challenges of being in bio-bubbles for long periods of time.

India were off to a rocky start in Australia, losing the ODI series 1-2.

However, the Men in Blue came back with a bang to clinch the T20I series 2-1.

In the first fixture of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, they succumbed to a humiliating defeat after being bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

Struggling with injuries and without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave, the team then showed tremendous grit and character to win the series 2-1 against all odds.

Back home, India were upstaged by Joe Root and his men in the first Test.

But the team once again came back stronger, bagging a 3-1 series victory, which was followed by wins in the T20 and ODI series respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Shastri India vs England Indian cricket team india vs australia
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp