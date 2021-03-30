STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Puma signs long-term partnership deal with Royal Challengers Bangalore, becomes official kit partner

Under the terms of the deal, Puma will be the official kit partner of RCB from the upcoming season of the league. Puma already has an on-going association with RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Published: 30th March 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore team (Photo | Twitter/IPL)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday signed a strategic long-term partnership with global sports brand Puma. Under the terms of the deal, Puma will be the official kit partner of RCB from the upcoming season of the league. Puma already has an on-going association with RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

"It's great to welcome PUMA to the RCB family! A global brand with a strong sporting vision and great quality products, their extensive distribution network through offline and online channels will ensure fans have access to RCB merchandise across the country," Kohli was quoted as saying in a media release.

Puma will now have exclusive retailing rights to RCB's take down and replica jerseys, adding pan-India merchandise reach for the franchise across retail and e-commerce channels.

"We are excited to partner with RCB, one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League. Our similar brand ethos coupled with the team's growing fan base and extensive social following makes RCB our ideal partner on the cricket pitch," said Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.

RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Puma RCB merchandise RCB jersey Puma RCB deal RCBxPuma IPL 14 IPL 2021
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp