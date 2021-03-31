STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: SRH sign up Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

SRH have acquired Roy at his base price of INR 2 Crore, the league said in a media advisory.

Published: 31st March 2021 07:28 PM

England's Jason Roy attends a nets session at The Oval, London, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019.

England's Jason Roy (File Photo | AP )

By ANI

MUMBAI: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday signed up England batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh. The Australia all-rounder has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons.

Marsh, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2010, has played a total of 21 IPL games. His replacement, Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions and later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 edition.

He has played a total of eight matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name. SRH have acquired Roy at his base price of INR 2 Crore, the league said in a media advisory.

Also, SRH took to Twitter to announce the development. The franchise wrote: "Due to personal reasons, Mitchell Marsh will be opting out of #IPL2021. We would like to welcome @JasonRoy20 to the #SRHFamily."

Earlier in the day, sources within the SRH management had confirmed to ANI that the Australian has pulled out from this year's edition. Last year, Mitchell Marsh was not able to play the entire IPL for SRH as he was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). SRH had then named Jason Holder as the replacement for Marsh during IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Last year, David Warner-led SRH had managed to qualify for the playoffs but the side had suffered a loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. Even after injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh, SRH managed to punch above its weight to reach the playoff stage.

